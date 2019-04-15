Pennar Industries to nearly triple hydraulic cylinder production capacity

Engineering products company Limited (PIL) announced today that it is scaling up its capacity to 200,000 units per annum from the present 75,000 units to cater to both domestic and global demand.

These find applications in agriculture, forestry, construction equipment, material handling, tippers and trailers, aerospace and defence industries, according to the company.

The firm is building a new plant that will be equipped to produce 150,000 cylinders a year with scope to expand up to 200,000 units as demand increases.

"Pennar has found good success with Hydraulic cylinders, primarily because of the company's engineering design and manufacturing capabilities as per customers' unique requirement. Due to continuos strong demand, we are now doubling our manufacturing capacity. Pennar plans to make technology investment in the world-class tech, production equipment and design engineering team to emerge as a leading player in hydraulics," K M Sunil, vice president-corporate strategy at Limited, said.

Pennar is augmenting the capacity in a new 45,000 square-foot plant at its existing manufacturing facility at Periyapalayam in Chennai. Over the past two years, PIL has supplied more than 100,000 to the end-users in the US market, according to the company.