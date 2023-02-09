PepsiCo India records double-digit organic revenue growth in 2022

-
-
PepsiCo gained market share in both beverages and food in India in 2022, and saw double-digit organic revenue growth in the year, the company’s management said in its earnings release.
Organic revenue growth refers to growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate changes, acquisitions, divestitures, or income beyond core business.
“We continued to win in the marketplace as we held, or gained share across many of our key markets, including the US, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, China, Saudi Arabia and India.”
In convenience foods, India posted high single-digit volume growth and in beverages PepsiCo saw its volumes grow in double-digits. PepsiCo has brands like Kurkure Lays, Quaker Oats in foods and Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Tropicana in its drinks portfolio.
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 21:07 IST
