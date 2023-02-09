JUST IN
Aurobindo Pharma's consolidated net profit down 18.7% at Rs 491 Cr in Q3
Hindalco Q3 results: Net profit falls 63% on input cost pressure
Shriram Life Insurance Company net profit up to Rs 31 crore in Q3
LIC's net income jumps manifold to Rs 8,334.2 crore in December quarter
Suzlon Energy Q3 PAT more than doubles to Rs 78 cr on reduced expenses
IOB Q3 net profit up 23%, helped by interest income and credit growth
Pepsi sales rise 10% in fourth quarter to $28 billion on price hikes
HPCL net profit plunges 80% to Rs 172 crore in Q3 as oil prices fall
Voltas posts net loss of Rs 110.49 cr in Q3 on overseas provisions
GIC Re returns to black with Rs 1,201 cr net income in Dec quarter
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Budget impact: Bidders redraw valuation of debt-laden Reliance Capital
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PepsiCo India records double-digit organic revenue growth in 2022

PepsiCo has brands like Kurkure Lays, Quaker Oats in foods and Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Tropicana in its drinks portfolio

Topics
Pepsico India | PepsiCo

Sharleen D'Souza 

pepsico
In convenience foods, India posted high single-digit volume growth and in beverages PepsiCo saw its volumes grow in double-digits

PepsiCo gained market share in both beverages and food in India in 2022, and saw double-digit organic revenue growth in the year, the company’s management said in its earnings release.

Organic revenue growth refers to growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate changes, acquisitions, divestitures, or income beyond core business.

“We continued to win in the marketplace as we held, or gained share across many of our key markets, including the US, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, China, Saudi Arabia and India.”

In convenience foods, India posted high single-digit volume growth and in beverages PepsiCo saw its volumes grow in double-digits. PepsiCo has brands like Kurkure Lays, Quaker Oats in foods and Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Tropicana in its drinks portfolio.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pepsico India

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 21:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.