PepsiCo makes two-pronged persuasion pitch to drum up interest in Lay's

Fun, taste and indulgence, for years these are the brand attributes that PepsiCo India has projected onto its brand of chips. However, with consumption habits and concerns in a swirl, these are no longer seen to be sufficiently compelling characteristics, especially for bringing new, millennial consumers into the Lay’s fold.

So the cola major has turned to the ever-widening sprawl of digital media to expand the scope of the brand, relying on influencers to amplify a narrative presented by its two endorsers, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The two actors are meant to pique consumer ...