PepsiCo to invest Rs 186 cr on expanding its largest food plant in India

PepsiCo India today announced plans to expand its largest greenfield food manufacturing plant in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The unit produces Lays potato chips.
The plan entails a cost of Rs 186 crore, taking the overall investment by the firm in UP to Rs 1,022 crore.
As part of the expansion, PepsiCo India will raise the capacity of the foods plant by setting up a new manufacturing line to produce nacho chip brand Doritos.
At the third ground-breaking ceremony of the investor summit in Lucknow, PepsiCo India committed its investment in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other key dignitaries.
Speaking about the announcement, Ahmed ElSheikh, president, PepsiCo India, said, “The progressive ecosystem and industrial climate in Uttar Pradesh has yielded some fantastic opportunities for PepsiCo India. Thanks to the industry-friendly policies and ease of doing business in the state, we achieved a major milestone of setting up our greenfield foods plant in Kosi in less than two years.”
He added, “The state-of-the-art facility is fuelling the economic ecosystem and creating job opportunities in UP. Given the tremendous response, we are happy to further raise our investment by Rs 186 crore in the state. This latest investment is yet another testament of our 'Unnati Ki Sajhedhari’ with the state of Uttar Pradesh and is also in line with the Indian Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharath.”
Commissioned in September 2021, PepsiCo India’s foods manufacturing plant in Kosi Kalan, Mathura intends to annually source around 1,50,000 tonnes of potatoes for its iconic potato chips brand, LAY’S. Additionally, a strong backward integration program involving over 5,000 local potato farmers is also being developed. Further, the Kosi plant has provided a source of livelihood to its of supply chain partners, wholesalers, retailers etc.
The plant intends to create over 1,500 direct and indirect job opportunities and is targets to hire at least 30 per cent women employees.
