Period leave: Does not hamper business or reduce employability, say firms

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Indian food aggregator Zomato’s recent announcement to allow period leave soon found netizens divided on its equitability. Companies, which have experimented with such a policy in the past, say the policy does not hamper business or reduce women employability. On August 7, Zomato said all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year.

They were not the first one to announce such a policy. Steel producer Tata Steel and digital start-up Gozoop are two such companies which have a period leave policy in place. Started as a trial ...

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 10:34 IST

