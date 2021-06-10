Persistent Systems appoints Suresh Prabhu as chief delivery officer

-
Persistent Systems has appointed Suresh Prabhu as Chief Delivery Officer for its software & hi-tech, banking financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, and emerging verticals.
Prabhu, who will be based in Bengaluru, has over 30 years of experience in digital transformational projects such as new product engineering, product modernization and enterprise solutions delivery.
He joins Persistent from Epicor Software, where he was responsible for the development and delivery of on-premise and software-as-a-service solutions across multiple industries including manufacturing, distribution and retail.
He has previously worked in retail banking, online banking, bill payments and trade finance domains and across various high growth product and services firms.
Prabhu will be a member of Persistent’s executive team.
“Covid-19 reinforced the need for every organization to accelerate their digital transformation journey, leveraging the best of cloud, data, security and Industry partnerships while bringing the latest products and services to their customers,” said Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and CEO, Persistent Systems.
He added that Prabhu’s expertise across digital engineering and multiple industry verticals will help further bolster Persistent’s ability to deliver cutting-edge services and solutions to its clients across the globe.
“Businesses, more than ever before, need to embrace digital engineering and technology capabilities to establish superlative customer experiences and drive competitive advantage. The opportunity across industry verticals is tremendous and requires advanced expertise, something that Persistent has in abundance. I am thrilled to be joining Persistent and its strong leadership team at this exciting juncture and I look forward to bringing my industry experience to the team,” said Prabhu.
