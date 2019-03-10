Peru, Chile set to slug it out in Indian courts over 'Pisco' brandy GI tag

South American nations and may end up in Indian courts as both have locked horns in the country over GI (Geographical Indications) tag on 'Pisco' brandy.

A is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

While has sought in India for 'Pisco' brandy, opposed the move saying they also sell the same product with same name.

The office in India passed an order renaming the GI as "Peruvian Pisco" and issued a certificate of registration.

Against this order, filed an appeal before the as they want the tag as "Pisco" only.

The (IPAB) after hearing the case accepted the appeal of Peru and accordingly stated that the mark of the appellant "Pisco" eligible for registration.

According to an official, has raised opposition on this again.

The official said that now Chile has to approach High Court as IPAB's order can only be challenged in a High Court.

Award of gives protection to a producer of those genuine products, which commands premium pricing in the domestic and international markets.

Once GI protection is granted, no other producer can misuse the name to market similar products. It also provides comfort to customers about the authenticity of that product.

The tag is initially granted for a period of ten years but can be renewed indefinitely.