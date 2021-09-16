PFC issues 300 million euro bonds for 7-year period in European market

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beats Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Portugal beats Hungary 3-0; Ronaldo scores twice
-
State-owned PFC on Thursday said it has issued bonds worth 300 million euros for a period of seven years.
In a statement, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) said the issuance which took place on Monday saw a strong participation from institutional investors across Asia and Europe with a participation from across 82 accounts and was oversubscribed 2.65 times
"PFC successfully issued its maiden 300 million euros 7 year euro bond issuance on 13.09.2021. The pricing of 1.841 per cent achieved is the lowest yield locked in by an Indian issuer in the euro markets," the statement said.
It is the first ever euro issuance by an Indian NBFC and the first euro bond issuance from India since 2017, PFC said.
PFC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) R S Dhillon said that the overwhelming response to the issuance reflects international investor's confidence in PFC.
PFC Director (Finance) Parminder Chopra said "PFC has successfully forayed into the European market for its international raising and has concluded the inaugural Euro Bond issuance at attractive terms and pricing."
PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) in power sector in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU