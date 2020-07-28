JUST IN
Pfizer profit before tax down marginally to Rs 173 crore in June quarter

Revenue stood at Rs 514.89 crore against Rs 544.40 crore for the same period a year ago

Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

Pfizer posted a profit before tax of Rs 173.3 crore for the June quarter of FY21, a negligible decline of 0.8 per cent when compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The drugmaker had posted a profit before tax of Rs 174.91 crore in June quarter of FY20. Revenue stood at Rs 514.89 crore against Rs 544.40 crore for the same period a year ago.

