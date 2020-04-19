Pharma traders oppose Medlife-Uber partnership to deliver medicines

The traders' organisation - All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) - has opposed Uber's entry into the delivery space, in collaboration with e-pharmacy firm and announced a partnership on April 17, to deliver medicines at customers' doorsteps in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune.

"We are already providing home delivery in line with government's notification dated 26-03-2020 to provide to the general public in this crucial period. AIOCD fears a negative reaction from trade members against such tie ups which may disrupt the supply chain of medicines in the present situation," said AIOCD leaders on Sunday. Tushar Kumar,co-founder of did not comment on the allegation.

Uber, in a press release, had said that the partnership was aimed at ensuring that essential needs are fulfilled right in the safety of customers' homes. "We are leveraging our technology and vast network of delivery partners to support Medlife in delivering medicines safely to your doorsteps so you can continue to observe government guidelines to reduce the spread of Covid-19," it said.

The AIOCD has sent a memorandum to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan alleging that there is no mechanism with the government for checks and balances of aggregators and only an individual retail license holder can sell medicines. The current Drug & Cosmetics Act, does not say that the delivery of medicine can be outsourced to a third party, AIOCD added.