Pharmaceutical firms turn focus to inhalation products for Covid-19

After injectables and oral solid drugs, now firms are focusing on coming up with re-purposed inhalation products for Covid-19. While drug major Lupin is working on a remdesivir powder for inhalation, Mumbai-based Glenmark has tied up with a Canadian Biotech firm for Nitric Oxide nasal spray that reduces Sars-CoV-2 viral load and thus transmission.

Soon there can be a remdesivir powder inhalation product from Lupin in the Indian market. Remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed by American drug major Gilead for Ebola, was repurposed for Covid19. The drug was in such demand during the first and second waves of the pandemic, that massive shortage and spiralling black-market prices were reported.

Lupin has now got the nod from the subject expert committee (SEC) advising the drugs regulator to conduct phase 2 clinical trials for remdesivir powder inhalation.

Lupin had presented a proposal to conduct phase 2 and 3 studies for remdesivir powder for inhalation before the SEC.

Lupin did not respond to the queries sent.

The inhaled version of remdesivir, which is now available only in intravenous injectable form, could be cheaper. Remdesivir roughly costs from Rs 800-1000 a vial to Rs 3500 a vial varying across brands. Each patient needs at least six vials for a full course. Moreover, a dry powder inhaler would also deliver the drug directly into the lungs.

Meanwhile, Glenmark has tied up with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize to manufacture, market and distribute its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for Covid-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets.

A Glenmark spokesperson said NONS is designed to kill in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. “It is based on Nitric Oxide (NO), a natural nanomolecule with proven anti-microbial properties, and which has a direct effect on SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

In March 2021, SaNOtize’s clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment that significantly reduced viral load in Covid-19 patients, and reduced the severity of symptoms.

“In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95%, and then by more than 99% within 72 hours. It has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of UK and Canada clinical trials,” the spokesperson claimed.