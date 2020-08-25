Phoenix Mills: Resumption uncertainty to keep stock under pressure

The Phoenix Mills stock was down about 11 per cent on Tuesday after promoters sold a partial stake (7.3 per cent) in the company. Promoter holding in the company at the end of June quarter stood at just over 59 per cent.

The block deal comes close on the heels of a qualified institutional placement last week which helped the company raise Rs 1,089 crore at Rs 605 per share. The stock is currently trading at Rs 648.6 a share. The near term could see some pressure on the stock given the disruption caused by Covid-19 and the impact on its revenues both for the office as well as the ...