JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

What Saudi Aramco's cut in capex could mean for mega deals in India

Govt extends deadline for Air India bid for fourth time, gives 2 months
Business Standard

Phoenix Mills: Resumption uncertainty to keep stock under pressure

While the company has cash to sustain operations, near term revenues will take a hit

Topics
Phoenix Mills | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Ram Prasad Sahu 

The Phoenix Mills stock was down about 11 per cent on Tuesday after promoters sold a partial stake (7.3 per cent) in the company. Promoter holding in the company at the end of June quarter stood at just over 59 per cent.

The block deal comes close on the heels of a qualified institutional placement last week which helped the company raise Rs 1,089 crore at Rs 605 per share. The stock is currently trading at Rs 648.6 a share. The near term could see some pressure on the stock given the disruption caused by Covid-19 and the impact on its revenues both for the office as well as the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 19:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU