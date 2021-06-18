PhonePe launches auto top-up feature for its wallet

-
Walmart backed PhonePe on Friday said it has launched an auto top-up feature for its payment wallet, using UPI e-mandate. This feature will allow customers of PhonePe to set up a UPI e-mandate once, post which the company will automatically top up their wallet balance when it falls below the minimum below.
“This means PhonePe customers can now make multiple payments using their wallet, without having to top up their wallet balance manually each time. Once the UPI e-mandate has been set up, users don’t need to enter any PIN or wait for an OTP each time they want to load their wallets or make a payment”, said the company in a statement.
“We are testing this feature end-to-end with the Wallet Auto Top-up launch for PhonePe customers and also working to make this available to merchants, payment aggregators, and other apps in the coming weeks”, the company said.
