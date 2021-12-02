PhonePe launches health insurance plans for young first-time buyers

Walmart-owned digital payments firm PhonePe, announced the launch of its latest plan, Health@999 catering to young first-time health buyers. said the latest offering is the first such in the Indian digital payments space and provides comprehensive health coverage at an affordable price. The highlight of the product is the simple 3-step process that only requires the user to provide details like name, age, gender, and email ID to buy the policy, eliminating the cumbersome processes new and young buyers are deterred by.

“The Health@999 is designed for first-time insurance buyers, giving them access to high quality and affordable Health Insurance,” said Gunjan Ghai, VP and Head of Insurance, “We believe that 335 million users will greatly benefit from this offering which can be purchased quickly and easily on the PhonePe app.”

Health @999, at its low price point, offers coverage for hospitalization expenses including in-patient and ICU hospitalisation, daycare procedures, ambulance charges, and Ayush treatment among others. The cashless hospital network for the plan stretches across 7600 hospitals in the country. Health @999 can be availed via PhonePe instantly and comes with the lifetime renewability feature.

“Our offering is designed with the idea that all Indians deserve access to high quality and affordable - irrespective of their income, or education status,” said Ghai. “PhonePe with its deep expertise in bringing the best Insurance products to the market will help its users make better and smarter choices to reduce the financial risk of unforeseen events in their lives.”