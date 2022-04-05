PhonePe plans to fill 2800 positions in 12 mths, to hire across functions

Walmart-owned digital payments firm said that it will double its total employee strength by the end of December 2022. The company plans to hire across levels and functions for engineering, product, analytics, business development, and sales teams. There are about 2800 open job positions that the company is planning to fill in the next 12 months across Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and the rest of the country.

“We are building a long-term sustainable organization, anchored on technology, and unlocking value for all,” said Manmeet Sandhu, head of HR at . “We’re proud that has emerged as the employer of choice for smart, ambitious people who are keen on creating outsized impact. The company offers the opportunity for people to learn and grow by getting to work on some of the most complex problems in the industry.”

PhonePe said it offers above market compensation, has below market attrition rates, and offers wealth creation opportunities to all employees through its employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) programme. The company recently announced the launch of Mothers@PhonePe aimed at providing flexibility to mothers so they can come back to the workforce when they are ready. It also launched Parents@PhonePe, a parallel program that covers secondary caregivers, thus promoting a more balanced distribution of responsibilities among new parents. The firm said its progressive efforts to create a diverse, vibrant, and positive workplace were formalised last year with the launch of its Diversity & Inclusion Initiative. Since then, the company has seen an increased representation of women in leadership roles, as well as more hires from LGBTQI community and persons with disability.

In addition, in the spirit of positive disruption and expanding the overall talent pool, PhonePe is actively investing in PhonePe University. It is a holistic program in tech that aims to accelerate learning and impact for engineers, while also enabling expansion of the ready-now engineering talent in the startup space.