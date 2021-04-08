PhonePe sees rapid demand for Coronavirus insurance products as cases rise

-
ALSO READ
With $700-mn war chest, PhonePe to fight Google, Amazon in rural India
PhonePe reports 7% decline in net losses for FY20, revenue rises 74%
Walmart-backed payments firm PhonePe launches vehicle insurance service
Insurers cannot reject claims based on presumptions and conjectures: Irdai
Covid claims filed with insurers reach 475,000, of which 325,000 settled
-
With Covid-19 cases rising across the country, Walmart-owned digital payments firm PhonePe is witnessing an increasing trend related to the adoption of its Coronavirus (Covid-19) insurance product launched last year. The analysis of sales and claims data over the past year showed that Coronavirus insurance has seen widespread adoption with 75 per cent of policies bought by customers in smaller towns outside the tier-1 cities. These mainly include users in smaller towns and rural areas of the country.
“The last few weeks have seen a resurgence in Covid-19 cases across the country. While the central and state governments are taking several steps towards containing the outbreak, many Indians still don’t have health insurance covers as a result of which they may have to bear an additional financial burden in case someone in their family needs to be hospitalized for Covid-19,” said Gunjan Ghai, vice president and head of insurance, PhonePe. “Keeping this in mind, we are one of the very few players in the market today who continue to offer the Coronavirus insurance product for our vast base of over 287 million registered users,” he said.
The top states contributing to sales included Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat. PhonePe has seen a fivefold jump in corona insurance sales in March 2021 (when cases started rising nationally) vis-a-vis February. In terms of claims paid to customers, the top states included Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana.
The claims from customers of more than Rs 3.5 crore have already been paid. Nearly 75 per cent of the claims came from customers residing in smaller towns and rural areas of the country. PhonePe offers this insurance in association with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. The annual premium starts as low as Rs 396 for a cover of Rs 50,000. Customers can also opt for a higher cover of Rs 1,00,000 at a premium of Rs 541.
The cover is applicable at any hospital offering Covid-19 treatment. It also covers 30 days of expenses related to pre-hospitalisation costs and post-care medical treatment.
Customers can buy this product by going to the Health Insurance section on the PhonePe app. They don’t need to undertake any medical tests before buying. The entire policy buying process takes less than two minutes and customers will be instantly issued their policy documents inside the PhonePe app.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU