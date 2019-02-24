Pickyourtrail offers personalised travel plans using a special algorithm

Avid travellers Hari Ganapathy and Srinath Shankar put in more than two months to fully craft their vacation to Europe in 2012. This included end-to-end planning, bookings, and visa processing.

During the trip they met other travellers who were all on packaged tours and after interacting with them, the duo understood they (the fellow travellers) were rushed between destinations and their urge to find new experience was left unfulfilled. And this knowledge sparked the idea of co-founding Pickyourtrail, a travel tech start-up that helps travellers plan and book multi-country vacations online. ...