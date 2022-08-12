Pidilite may not increase prices as raw material costs start to moderate

Industries may not increase prices as raw material prices have started to taper but the company expects its margins to see an improvement only from the second half of the year.

The maker of Fevicol expects demand however to moderate in the second quarter (July-September) as its vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) prices, one of its main raw material prices was at an all time high in the April-June quarter of $2,600 per tonne and it will get consumed in the second quarter, Bharat Puri, managing director of Industries said in an interview with Business Standard.

He also said that the company has passed on only 75 per cent of the raw material price increase. “We believe that this was temporary, and it's unfair to load the consumer because you will impact your own growth, and we would rather prioritise volumes over near term margin.” He also said that “Barring unforeseen circumstances, we believe that if the current trend continues, we will not need any further pricing.”

He also explained that growth in rural and semi urban India are beginning to moderate because consumers are facing the blunt of inflation.

He added, “It will take time for the market to adjust. The good however, for us at least is that we are seeing some moderation now in the input prices.”

Puri believes that VAM prices will moderate even further in the second half of the year as it has already corrected from $2,600 per tonne to $2,000 per tonne.

In its market outlook the company said the global operating environment in terms of inflation, currency and supply chain disruptions remain fragile and might impact margins.

The tailwinds that the company is witnessing is from the housing sector, real estate and good monsoon which the company hopes will augur well over the next six months.

In its International markets business Puri said that the company will have to wait and watch until it reaches a new normal. "As far as India is concerned, we believe that the India growth story is intact and it will actually pick up, we're well positioned for growth, both from a geopolitical and from our own internal points of view," he said.

The company has also invested in its factories and has expanded five of its factories and put up 10 new ones. Puri said that five have already started and five more will start in the next six to nine months.

“We've clearly invested for the future, whether it's in innovation, whether it's in digital, whether it is in ecommerce and of course in people. So we are getting ready for the next phase of growth,” Puri said.

Its capital expenditure is typically between three to five per cent of its sales which is between Rs 500 to Rs 700 crore.

In its conference call with analysts, the company said that it has also expanded its rural reach and especially in the smaller towns and rural India it has added another 17,000 villages to its direct coverage in the course of the last six months. These are villages with a population of between 5,000 and 8,000.

In the April-June quarter, its net sales stood at Rs 3,091 crore up 60 per cent over the same quarter last year. Its EBITDA before non-operating income at Rs 529 crore, up 52 per cent over the same quarter last year.

Also, its profit after tax stood was up 64 per cent in the quarter ended June at Rs 358 crore.