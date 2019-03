Enterprises said on Tuesday one of its partners for global business, Slate Run Pharmaceuticals, had launched generic versions of in the US in three dosage strengths. The drug, which has a market size of $1.7 billion, is used for treatment of chronic The launch comes at a time when US-based Amgen has challenged Piramal’s licence to make a bio-equivalent version of the drug.

This is the first major launch by Pharma Solutions through a partner. "We are working with global firms to co-develop products, where our R&D competencies can bring about a cost-effective value proposition for the global health care system," said Vivek Sharma, CEO, Pharma Solutions.