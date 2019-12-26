Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 2,750 cr via bonds in multiple tranches

-
Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said it will raise up to ~2,750 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. "A meeting of
the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28th December, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting up to Rs 2,750 crore," it said in a regulatory filing.
Piramal Enterprises said the money can be raised in one or more tranches from time to time.
