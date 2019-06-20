Piramal's exit won't have much impact on Shriram group, says R Thyagarajan

Billionaire Ajay Piramal has decided to exit the Shriram group and has started off the process by selling Piramal Enterprises' (PEL's) entire stake in Shriram Transport Finance. Further, he is likely to sell stakes in Shriram City Union and Shriram Capital.

Piramal, who invested Rs 4,583 crore in Shriram group companies, was seen as a successor to Shriram group's founder R Thyagarajan, as he was appointed as Chairman of the group in 2014. In an interview to T E Narasimhan, R Thyagarajan says Piramal's exit may not have any impact as the group he founded was never ...