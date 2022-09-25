Piramal, Zurich Insurance to bid jointly for Reliance General Insurance

The and Insurance, who had submitted separate bids for the general insurance business of bankrupt Reliance Capital, have decided to form an equal partnership firm to bid for the Reliance General Insurance Company (RGIC).

Both Piramal and will hold 50 per cent each in the proposed special purpose vehicle (SPV). The SPV would make the binding bid for the company with Rs 75 crore as a deposit.

Bankers said if the proposed SPV succeeds in buying RGIC, then it will mark the entry of Insurance in India's general insurance business.

According to the indicative bids submitted at the end of August, Piramal had valued RGIC at Rs 3,600 crore, while Zurich Insurance had quoted an indicative bid of Rs 3,700 crore. The third bidder, Advent had submitted the highest offer of Rs 7,000 crore resolution plan for RGIC.

With the proposed joint venture, Zurich and Piramal will not compete with each other. This will now be a two-horse race between Advent and the Zurich-Piramal consortium.

The RCAP Administrator and Committee of Creditors (CoC) had appointed a global valuation expert, Willis Tower Watson to conduct a valuation of RGIC. This valuation is available to all the bidders and the actuarial valuation for 100 per cent of RGIC at Rs 9,450 crore -- far higher than the indicative bids received from the bidders.

The last date for the submission of binding bids for Reliance Capital was extended to October-end after all bidders sought additional time to complete their due diligence. The CoC granted a four-week extension despite few bidders seeking time till January end.

Reliance Capital had received 14 non-binding bids for the company as a whole and its multiple businesses. Six had submitted bids for the entire company, while the rest of the bidders had submitted for its multiple subsidiaries.

Ahmedabad-based Torrent group -- which made an indicative offer for Reliance Capital as a whole -- is planning to make a separate offer for Reliance Nippon Company (RNLIC), a 51:49 joint venture between Reliance Capital (RCap) and Nippon Life of Japan. The administrator has sought offers for 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon LIC.

Reliance Capital is undergoing a bankruptcy process and the administrator sought offers for the entire company and for its various business clusters. During the process, no offers were received for the business even as the lenders received indicative offers for the entire company and for various other owned by Reliance Capital.

Bankers said a valuer appointed by the administrator for the business pegged the embedded value of the company at Rs 5,800 crore. Based on this valuation, Torrent is planning to make an investment of Rs 2,900 crore to acquire 51 per cent in the RNLIC, a source said.

Bankers said the profit-making insurance arms are receiving good a response from the bidders but the rest of Reliance Capital arms are getting a lukewarm response.