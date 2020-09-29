Reliance Jio pitches for spectrum auction; says delay will hurt exchequer

-
Reliance Jio has yet again pitched for spectrum auction as the company feels that there is an urgency for better quality of service.
The company, in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications, said there was an an urgent need for immediate auction of all the available spectrum in all bands.
Jio went onto to say that the delay in auction is hurting the national exchequer as well and also making investors jittery as perceived against the principle of ease of doing business.
“We are unable to find any reasonable rationale behind this sudden pause in a successful and fruitful policy of auctioning all available spectrum every year, since the Hon’ble Supreme Court decision in 2012,” Jio said.
