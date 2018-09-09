Placement upswing: IT companies open purse strings to tap best talent

At Chennai’s SRM University, Microsoft recently made a “super dream offer’’ at Rs 3.9 million, bettering last year’s Rs 2.15 million by PayPal, an over 80 per cent jump. That’s not a one of example, indicating an upswing in the placement mood this season at top and mid-rung engineering colleges.

Consider this: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT University) got 14 offers at Rs 3.9 million each, again from Microsoft. VIT also saw Deloitte hire 199 students from the campus with average packages of Rs 650,000 and above, compared to 121 students last ...