Plastic ban looming, FMCG firms consider importing paper straws

With barely two-and-a-half months to go before the plastic straw ban kicks in on July 1, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies that sell juices and milkshakes in small tetra packs with straw attached see only one plausible alternative at this point: Paper straws. Only, making the switch from plastic to paper is easier said than done.

One, given that paper straw manufacturing is still a niche area, companies will need to import them for the time being. Two, paper straws cost more than plastic ones, so overall cost of the product would likely go up. That said, Nestlé ...