PLI Scheme: Dixon CMD Sunil Vachani is ready for the next big leap

In 1993 Sunil Vachani asked his father, the late Sunder T Vachani, for some capital to manufacture cathode ray tube TV sets for Lucky Goldstar (now LG), which had agreed to outsource the job to his company. But Vachani Senior, who had built the Weston TV brand in India, wasn’t convinced that it was a good idea.

He felt companies would not be willing to give up their core area of business — manufacturing. It turned out that he was wrong. Sunil Vachani says that when he was studying for his management degree in the UK, he could see that global consumer brands were ...