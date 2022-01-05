Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly to create largest creator platform

Influencer management platforms Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly have come together to form Good Creator Co, "India’s largest creator ecosystem" that will operate within beauty conglomerate Good Glamm Group.

Good Glamm Group did not reveal the transaction value of Winkl and Vidooly. The Good Creator Co (GCC) is co-founded by Malini Agarwal, Nowshad Rizwanullah and Mike Melli (from MissMalini Entertainment), Rahul Singh and Nikhil Kumar (from Winkl) and Subrat Kar, Nishant Radia and Ajay Mishra (from Vidooly).

“As the Good Glamm Group, we have always believed that content and creators coming together with commerce is the future for direct-to-consumer brands. With this in mind we partnered with the best creator and welcomed MissMalini, Winkl, Vidooly and Plixxo to the Good Glamm family,” said Priyanka Gill, co-founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder and CEO, Plixxo.

“Today we are proud to announce the formation of the Good Creator Co - India’s largest creator ecosystem empowering millions of creators to scale up and be financially independent as well as offer the easiest solution for brands to work with creators at scale.”

Plixxo and Winkl have 250,000 influencers and reach over 70 million users every month. Vidooly is a content and creator analytics company. MissMalini is a celebrity, talent management and creative agency.

GCC’s app will offer content creators and influencers access to brand campaigns, monetization opportunities, as well as affiliate and creator commerce programmes and celebrity talent management services. Influencers can present their work, network with one another and gain access to resources.

Good Creator offers full stack influencer marketing and services solutions to India’s leading consumer brands and media agencies. The firm said this is backed by data, technology and influencer and content expertise to create meaningful campaigns with measurable ROI (return on investment). It has a Rs 75-crore revenue run rate and is targeting a Rs 250 crore revenue run rate by December 2022.

GCC is a spin-off created from all the influencer of the Good Glamm Group, consolidating them under one independent umbrella and technology stack. GCC has raised Rs 200 crore seed capital from the Good Glamm Group. It will use those funds to further build out its technology platform, and acquire and invest in complementary influencer and technology solutions. GCC will function independently and will look to raise further rounds of capital from external investors.