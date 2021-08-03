Plug-and-play firm Quickshift raises $770,000 from Anicut Angel, Axilor

Pune-based plug-and-play tech fulfillment startup, Quickshift has raised $770k in seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund and Axilor Ventures. The company will step-up its proprietary technology and expand its network of fulfilment centres across the length and breadth of the country with the new lease of funds.

Quickshift is a technology fulfilment company providing solutions through a quick turnaround time. QuickShift also acts as an accelerator for brands in the D2C, e-commerce, B2B & retail spaces, enhancing their scale and penetration across 26,000 pin codes across India.

Anshul Goenka, Founder of QuickShift, said, “It has been our mission to streamline the vast scale of day-to-day operational activities for brands to make a product reach the customer on a real-time basis, keeping this vision in line, we built QuickShift for speed. We have endeavoured to change the way brands look at this, by giving them the comfort of focusing exclusively on their core product while we ensure that it reaches their customer in no time. With the new funding coming in we will set-up modernized fulfilment centres and become a one-stop solution for SMBs. ”

Backed by its own network of decentralised warehouses across locations in India, its end-to-end supply chain solutions are built around its data-driven technology and seamless plug-and-play integration. The experience leads to cost efficiencies, industry fast turn around time and operational ease. The company leverages its pan-India network to place their inventory, manage it across all their sales channels, track real time inventory changes and utilise the data analytics provided to reduce inventory ageing and effectively plan their marketing spends. The overall experience leads to cost efficiency, industry-best turn around time and operational ease.

Goenka added, “Today the entire customer journey is undergoing massive disruption with the uptick of digitised channels. Quick and hassle free delivery has become an essential point for ensuring customer delight and loyalty. We are currently offering next-day and two-day delivery models to brands and would soon be opening up 2-hour delivery options for mission critical deliveries.”

“Today, India houses over 800 D2C brands which have garnered immense interest from the VC community. While the pandemic brought unprecedented changes, these brands seized the day to grow multi-fold, and with that came the need for enablers in the ecosystem. We believe that the idea that has been put into motion at QuickShift, is perfectly poised to capitalize on this opportunity that is expected to be worth over $100 bn in the next 3-4 years, ” said Ashvin Chadha, Co-founder, Anicut Angel Fund.

Mumbai-based Pareto Capital acted as the sole transaction advisor for the deal.