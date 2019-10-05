JUST IN
PMC Bank scam: Enforcement Directorate searches Wadhawan's premises

Shrimi Choudhary 

Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of HDIL, being produced in court in Mumbai in connection with the PMC Bank case in Mumbai, Oct. 4, 2019.- Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted a search operation on the residential and business premises of the HDIL promoters in Mumbai. Sources said the probe agency seized several property papers and luxury cars from the residence of the promoters.

The Wadhawans have 12 cars, including Bentley, Royal Royce, Range Rover, in their name.

Searches were also carried out at the premises of PMC bank former chairman Waryam Singh and a few more employees. The searches will continue over the weekend, people privy to the development said. The ED had filed a money laundering case on Thursday, to investigate alleged fund diversions of around Rs 5,000 crore.

First Published: Sat, October 05 2019. 02:32 IST

