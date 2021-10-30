Policybazaar raises Rs 2,569 cr from anchor investors at Rs 980 per share

PB Fintech, the parent company of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, has mopped up Rs 2,569 crore through allocation to The company said in a BSE filing late on Friday that the anchor investor (AIs) portion in the public issue of 26,218,079 equity shares has been subscribed at Rs 980 apiece.

Moreover, 33.5 per cent of the total allocation to was made to 18 domestic mutual funds through 69 mutual fund schemes.

PB Fintech has set a price band of Rs 940-950 apiece for its initial public offering (IPO), which will open on November 1 and close on November 3.

The fintech startup may be valued at around Rs 44,000 crore, and looking to raise an amount of around Rs 5,826 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1959.72 crore by existing promoters and shareholders.

According to the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), SVF Python II (Cayman) is offloading shares worth Rs 1,875 crore, and other shareholders will sell shares worth Rs 392.50 crore, of which Yashish Dahiya, chairman and chief executive officer of the company, will sell Rs 250 crore worth of shares.

The company said it will use around Rs 1,500 crore out of the net proceeds to fund marketing initiatives over the next three years.

Further, it intends to utilise Rs 375 crore to expand the consumer base, including offline presence; Rs 600 crore for strategic acquisitions and investments; Rs 375 crore for expanding presence outside India; and some portion for general corporate purposes. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue.