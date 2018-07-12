Poor stock market debut fails to dampen Xiaomi's appetite for India

Tepid response to its stock market debut has failed to dampen Xiaomi's appetite for India, its largest market outside China, where $1 billion of the initial public offering proceeds have been set aside for expansion. While the stock recovered after starting 3 per cent below its issue price on Monday, Xiaomi, according to top executives in India, is on track to expand into consumer durables.

Xiaomi plans to step into a number of categories, including laptops, home appliances and lifestyle products, as it digs its heels deeper into Asia's third-largest economy. The company ...