Xiaomi down 2.9% after raising $4.9 bn in biggest tech float in four years

Chinese smartphone maker Corp's shares dropped 2.9 per cent on debut in on Monday, in a blow to investor sentiment for the tech sector as a raft of peers line up their own listings in the city.

priced its initial public offering (IPO) at HK$17 per share, the bottom of an indicative range, raising $4.72 billion in the world's biggest technology float in four years.

The shares touched a low of HK$16.50 in opening deals on Monday.

Xiaomi's listing comes at a delicate time for Hong Kong's stock market, with the benchmark Hang Seng index falling 2.7 per cent last week and 5.8 per cent this year as investors fret over escalating trade tensions between the United States and

The Sino-US trade dispute has roiled financial including stocks and currencies, and the global trading of commodities from soybeans to coal over the past several weeks.

The weak pricing values the firm, which also makes internet-connected home appliances and gadgets, at about $54 billion, almost half its original $100 billion ambition earlier this year.

Xiaomi's float failed to attract strong interest among investors with the retail tranche gathering demand that was only 9.5 times the number of shares on offer, according to its filing on Friday.

By contrast, Literature Ltd, the e-book arm of Chinese gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings, late last year raised $1.1 billion for its IPO amid heavy demand, with the retail portion being 625 times oversubscribed.