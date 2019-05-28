Post SC ruling, Fintechs replacing Aadhaar with innovative e-KYC processes

Digital lenders are slowly coming up with innovative solutions for onboarding of new customers sans e-KYC (know your customer) through Aadhaar-based authentication.

While some fintech players are in the process of using video-based authentication that uses government identifications such as PAN card, driving licence and passport among others, some others have been using selfie-based identification through mobile phones or laptops. Through these new modes of authenticating customers, many of them have escaped the costly route of physical verification. "We have developed a ...