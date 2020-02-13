JUST IN
Power Finance Dec-quarter pre-tax profit dips 13.6% to Rs 2,395 crore

Total income rose to Rs 15,878 crore, from Rs 14,051 crore

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported a 13.6 per cent slide in profit before tax at Rs 2,395 crore in the December quarter, from the same period a year before. Total income rose to Rs 15,878 crore, from Rs 14,051 crore.

P&G Hygiene PBT slips 4%

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare posted a 4.2 per cent YoY decline in PBT to Rs 182 crore for the October-December period.The drop in PBT came as total expenses increased 7.28 per cent from a year ago to Rs 686.29 crore.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 01:18 IST

