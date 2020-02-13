Power Finance Dec-quarter pre-tax profit dips 13.6% to Rs 2,395 crore

-
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported a 13.6 per cent slide in profit before tax at Rs 2,395 crore in the December quarter, from the same period a year before. Total income rose to Rs 15,878 crore, from Rs 14,051 crore.
