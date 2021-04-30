Power Grid InvIT of Rs 7,735 crore subscribed 56%, closes on Monday

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The IPO comprises of an offer for sale worth Rs 2,742 crore and fresh fund raise of Rs 4,993 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (invIT) was subscribed 56 per cent on Friday. The issue closes on Monday. The price band for the IPO is in the range of Rs 99-100 per unit of Rs 100 each. The total issue size is Rs 7,735 crore. The IPO comprises of an offer for sale worth Rs 2,742 crore and fresh fund raise of Rs 4,993 crore.

First Published: Fri, April 30 2021. 17:32 IST

