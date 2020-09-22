Power ministry issues Standard Bidding Document for discoms' privatisation

The Union Ministry of Power has drafted a ‘Standard Bidding Document’(SBD) for the of state-owned The SBD will be the guiding document for the state governments which might want to offer their discoms to private

This is the first time ever that the central government has drafted a guiding SBD for the of discoms. This is in line with the several efforts made by the to improve the operations and finances of the state discoms. Last year, the Ministry of Power had suggested several private franchisee models to the states for the sector. The stakeholders can send their comments by October 5, 2020.

Power sector in India follows a federal structure wherein is a state subject and has a guiding role. Power generation and transmission come under the central government. The central government recently, under the Aatmnirbhar Bharat package, announced that discoms in all Union Territories will be privatised.

Currently, only a few cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Agra, have private discoms being run by Reliance Infra BSES, Tata Power, Adani Power, Torrent Power, Essel Infra etc.

The has mentioned in the SBD, “The proposals are essentially being presented with an aim of initiating discussions and soliciting inputs from stakeholders on the SBDs” and in no way represent the views of the ministry or its officials.

The SBD contains the format for ‘Request for Proposal’, shareholders’ agreement, share acquisition agreement, policy directions and bulk supply agreement.

The Union has suggested several options that the states can choose from while offering the discoms for This includes stake of the state government in the power distribution company, ranging from zero (no involvement) to a minority stake of 26 per cent. The other alternatives are regarding the power purchase agreements, which would be transferred from the existing discom in an area to the private entity, and the bid parameter to be dependent on reduction of losses.

State-owned have been financially and operationally beleaguered for two decades now. There have been three reform schemes in the past to revive them, but they have failed to turnaround most of them.

The last discoms reform scheme, UDAY, floated by the BJP government during its first term, concluded in FY20 with most of the states failing to meet their stipulated targets. The Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses or power supply loss due to inefficient systems was supposed to come down to 15 per cent and average cost-revenue (ACS-ARR) gap of discoms down to zero by FY20. However, AT&C loss currently stands at 23.9 per cent and the cost-revenue gap at 0.53 paisa, according to the portal. The numbers are the national average of last available data of all discoms of FY20 and indicative data of six states during Q1FY21.