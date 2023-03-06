PR body ties up with Mediation Mantras to resolve disputes via conciliation

The Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) has joined hands with Mantras to support the PR Industry to help resolve professional and commercial disputes through .

First, an initiative by Mediation Mantras, is being launched with PRCAI to create awareness around the art and science of mediation. It would help various stakeholders engaged in formal activities use mediation to resolve disputes amicably.

PRCAI has set up a mediation desk that has been operational from March 1 this year. It is monitored by Mediation Mantras, which will give PRCAI members, their employees, and their clients, access to professional mediators. The stakeholders can write about their concern or issues to the email mediation@prcai.org or visit www.mediationmantras.com/prcai. Mediation Mantras will evaluate the case for mediation and recommend a way forward.

The purpose of the Mediation First initiative is to encourage a mediation mindset, that helps individuals and organisations shift from an adversarial win-lose way of approaching business and human interactions, to a win-win way for all.

Adopting a mediation mindset can help prevent issues and incidents from escalating into crises.

The initiative will help strengthen the PRCAI voluntary code of conduct and help preserve and enrich ethical and professional practices that are core values of the association and to help foster credible relationships between member agencies, their employees, clients, the media, and other PR ecosystem partners.

Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI, said, “Mediation is a world-class global skill and with growing complexities and growth of the PR industry in India, we are excited to explore innovative solutions that will strengthen PR industry-practices to foster ethical and professional behaviours."

Radhika Shapoorjee, Founder and CEO of Mediation Mantras said, “We would like to institutionalise mediation as the first port of call to resolve disputes in the PR industry in an amicable and peaceful manner."