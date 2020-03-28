Practo makes booking available for Covid-19 tests, partners with Thyrocare

Practo, a digital healthcare platform, said Covid-19 testing is now available for booking on its platform. said it has partnered with Thyrocare, a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories, to conduct Covid-19 detection test, which has been authorised by the government and ICMR.

While starting from Saturday the test has been made available for Mumbai residents, it will be expanded to the rest of the country.

“Widespread testing is critical to track the scale and prevent the transmission of Covid-19. To ensure that everyone can get tested, the government is constantly working on expanding the list of labs and centres. We’ve partnered with Thyrocare to ensure that access to these tests is not an issue,” said Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, chief health strategy officer,