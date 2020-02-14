Pramit Jhaveri: Taking charge at a challenging time for the Tata trusts

A banker is a custodian of trust, more so given the deposits raised by a bank that are then loaned. It is just as well, then, that 56-year old Pramit Jhaveri — former India country head of Citigroup — is now on the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the two main Tata trusts that hold a large stake in group holding company Tata Sons.

In the days to come, Jhaveri can be expected to play a larger role at one of the country’s largest business groups than his current business card suggests. As on date, Venu Srinivasan, is the only Trust nominee on the Tata Sons ...