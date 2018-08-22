Prataap Snacks to acquire 80% stake in Avadh Snacks for Rs 1.48 billion

Ltd (PSL), one of India’s fastest growing snack foods companies, has announced the acquisition of Gujarat's leading Avadh Private Limited. The former has agreed to acquire an 80 per cent equity stake for a consideration of Rs 1.48 billion through a combination of primary and secondary investment.

Started in 2010, Avadh has a well-diversified and strong product portfolio of traditional like bhujia, chevda, fafda, gathiya, and extruded pellets like wheels, cups, pasta, etc.. The company is now expanding to neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Amit Kumat, MD and CEO, said: “PSL has been one of the fastest growing snacks Our acquisition of Avadh will help us accelerate our growth and deepen our presence in the key market of Gujarat. We are impressed with the founders and the velocity of growth of Avadh’s business since inception. Gujarat is the biggest salty snacks market in India and is one of the most important markets where PSL would like to build a presence with a strong partner like Avadh.''

‘‘The product bouquet of PSL and Avadh are complementary and will create a balanced portfolio with a mix of regional and national flavours and variants across categories. The acquisition will also lead to a significant synergy in distribution across Gujarat and neighbouring markets,” Kumat added.



Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, a Mumbai-based investment bank with a strong focus in the Indian consumer industry is the sole syndicator and advisor for the deal. It has also advised on the acquisition of Aakash Global Foods by Haldiram Group, private equity in Bikaji Foods International Ltd by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, private equity in Kishlay Foods Pvt Ltd by Norwest Venture Partners.

On the deal, Avadh Snacks founder said, “Avadh is well positioned to penetrate deeper in its home markets and expand further in new geographies and products. We at Avadh, are delighted to have lead us on this exciting journey in the Indian packaged food industry.”