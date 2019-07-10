Pre-school education: Byju's using tie-up with Disney to expand its appeal

If it was Bollywood calling with Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador, Byju’s is invoking Hollywood razzmatazz and Disney’s long-standing affinity with children to push its way into the largely unorganised early-school edutech segment in the country.

Advertising vigorously on television during the World Cup matches, the company is playing for mass recall and credibility but say experts, this could be its biggest gamble ever. The freshly-anointed unicorn among start-ups is not only stepping into uncharted waters, it is doing so with a new partner and is also eyeing a global launch ...