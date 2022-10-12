Preliminary report suggests lapse in manufacturing process at Maiden Pharma

Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals may be in trouble as a preliminary report by the Haryana state drug authorities and the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has shown violations of good manufacturing practices (GMP) by the firm.

The government sources confirmed that a preliminary report has been submitted to the Union based on the visits made by the regulatory authorities to the company’s factory premises in Sonepat, Haryana.

The laboratory test results of the samples collected from the facility are, however, awaited. The samples have been sent to Central Drugs Laboratory, Kolkata. The government officials from visited their facilities on October 1, October 3, October 6 and October 7 and samples were taken by the along with all relevant documents in the presence of company directors.

“Most of the lapses in good manufacturing practices were related to record-keeping – for example, batch numbers, records for quality testing, sourcing of materials like solvents etc,” said an official on grounds of anonymity.

The firm has been in for supplying contaminated cough syrups to the West African country of that is linked to the deaths of 66 children due to the presence of contaminants such as Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG).

Leena Menghaney, lawyer and India Head and Global IP Advisor Medecins Sans Frontieres – Access Campaign, says that India’s fragmented regulatory system is a major challenge for procurers and quality assurance. She adds, " has a dossier approach for each drug when it approves a new drug at the central level. However, when a drug becomes older by more than four years or so, then any manufacturer can seek a license to manufacture it from the state regulator. In this case, no dossier approach is followed,” Menghaney claims.

She adds that the manufacturers change the source of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or even excipients, and these important changes are not necessarily reported to the state regulator.

"Testing samples, the finished formulation, which is the quality control approach, is important, but not enough to address concerns. A more robust quality assurance approach is needed. Looking at systems and processes for how the drug is assessed by drug regulatory authority is crucial for quality assurance on which medicine procurers can rely. This is what we do for Indian antiretrovirals that HIV programmes procure worldwide. This quality assurance approach has saved millions of lives of people living with HIV. Why can’t we do this for all essential medicines? she says.

On September 29, the WHO informed the DCGI about the deaths in and suspected links with Maiden Pharma.

“The CDSCO took up the matter immediately with the Haryana State Regulatory Authority, under whose jurisdiction the drug manufacturing unit of Maiden Pharmaceutical, Sonepat, is located,” the Union said on Thursday.

As the controversy grew, the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) suspended the membership of the firm. Going forward, the import-export code (IEC) of the company may also be withdrawn by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), officials said.

India, meanwhile, is also waiting for the causality assessment report from the WHO that it had sought on Gambian deaths.