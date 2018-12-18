Premium brands pitch easy finance and instalments over superior features

Be it cars, mobile phones, accessories and clothes, whether it is Apple, BMW or Steve Madden; across the universe of luxury products in India, equated monthly instalments or EMI has become the universal and ubiquitous brand attribute.

Makers of luxury goods are taking the EMI route as a sure shot way to consumer’s wallet in a market where value seeking buyers are not uncommon even in the premium segment. Confronted with consumers who simultaneously inhabit antithetical worlds—where premium features and bragging rights are important and so is the price tag, luxury brands ...