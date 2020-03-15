Premium purveyors see a slowdown coming due to coronavirus outbreak

Step inside Japanese chocolatier Royce’ in Mumbai and the sales staff are wearing masks, making the high-end confectioner feel more like a pathology lab.

Retailers and resellers of premium and luxury goods alike are feeling the jitters of the interruption in global trade because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted capital markets, supply chains, weakening the rupee as well as slowing down consumer spending for the well-heeled. Rolex dealers say that the jump in the Swiss franc to the rupee from Rs 72 to Rs 80 does eat into their profit margins and make the going ...