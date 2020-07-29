Pressure on discretionary spends to hit near term volumes for Maruti Suzuki

An 81 per cent dip in June quarter volumes saw India’s largest passenger vehicle maker report its first loss since listing. Maruti Suzuki reported a loss of Rs 249 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 1,435 crore in the year ago period. Pre-tax loss came in at Rs 345 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 1,910 crore in Q1FY20.

Losses would have been much higher but for a 58 per cent y-o-y jump in other income to Rs 1,318 crore. Given that its production and sales were shut for a large part of the quarter, it sold just over 67,000 units in the quarter. Sales in the year ago ...