Toppr raises Rs 350 crore in Series D funding to scale up AI platform
Business Standard

Pressure on discretionary spends to hit near term volumes for Maruti Suzuki

Given that its production and sales were shut for a large part of the quarter, it sold just over 67,000 units in the quarter

Maruti Sukuzi | Q1 results

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  New Delhi 

An 81 per cent dip in June quarter volumes saw India’s largest passenger vehicle maker report its first loss since listing. Maruti Suzuki reported a loss of Rs 249 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 1,435 crore in the year ago period. Pre-tax loss came in at Rs 345 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 1,910 crore in Q1FY20.

Losses would have been much higher but for a 58 per cent y-o-y jump in other income to Rs 1,318 crore. Given that its production and sales were shut for a large part of the quarter, it sold just over 67,000 units in the quarter. Sales in the year ago ...

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 19:34 IST

