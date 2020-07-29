Covid-19 provisioning erodes 25% operating profits of top 5 pvt banks in Q1

While the moratorium continues to mask the actual asset quality stress in June 2020 quarter (Q1), banks continued to shore up their Covid-19 provisioning during the quarter. A study of top 5 private lenders’ Q1 earnings shows that, on an aggregate basis, contingent provisioning toward the pandemic-led likely asset quality pressure dented 25 per cent of their pre-provisioning operating profits.

Although, the impact varies bank to bank (refer table). With the additional provisioning in Q1, total Covid-19 provisioning of this set of lenders, as of June 2020, stood at 0.7 per cent of ...