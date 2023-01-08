JUST IN
Pricing was India pharma sales' growth tonic in 2022, shows data
Pricing was India pharma sales' growth tonic in 2022, shows data

Data shows that in calendar year 2022, price driven growth rate has been 6 per cent; growth from new products has been 1.7 percent, while volume growth has been zero

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

In Calendar 2022 (CY22), the Indian pharmaceutical (pharma) market expansion came from pricing, while volume growth remained muted, reveals data from market intelligence firm AIOCD Pharmasofttech AWACS (AIOCD-AWACS).

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 19:29 IST

