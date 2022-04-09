Price hikes slow down FMCG sales growth in March quarter, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
Price hike to help FMCG cos post higher revenues in Q3, volumes may get hit
FMCG companies prepared to tackle logistics issues amid Covid surge
India's FMCG market grew 12.6% in Sept quarter led mostly by price hikes
-
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales slowed in the March quarter on the back of a sharp rise in prices, especially in commodity products that include edible oil, retail Intelligence platform Bizom said.
Consumers in both rural and urban areas have started to downtrade in products. We are, however, seeing an immediate slowdown in sales at urban areas as rural consumers buy smaller packs more frequently, Bizom said.
Homecare and personal care product sales have witnessed a slowdown. However, Bizom expects sales of beverages to pick up in the summer months.
“Commodity sales are higher mainly on the back of a sharp rise in prices and this is having a domino effect on prices of many other FMCG products, thus affecting growth as discerning consumers focus more on essentials. It will be necessary to rein in prices soon, else we could start to see a strain on consumption for many FMCG products in the months to come," Akshay D'Souza, chief growth and insights at Bizom, told Business Standard.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU