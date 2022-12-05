JUST IN
Air India leases 12 more aircraft to enhance international operations
Price war for Novartis cardiac drug begins as JB Pharma implements 50% cut

Novartis' blockbuster drug is set to lose patent in Jan; JB Pharma, one of the four marketers in India of generi versions, has slashed the price of its brand Azmarda to Rs 39.6 a tablet

Novartis India | Medicines | health care

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals

Mumbai-based JB Pharma's move to slash the price of Novartis’ patented cardiac drug Vymada (sacubitril and valsartan) by 50 per cent has initiated what is likely to become a pricing war game among Indian drug makers in the months ahead.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 14:37 IST

