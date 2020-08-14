Price Waterhouse quits as GVK Infra auditor, cites lack of information

Price Waterhouse, the of Infrastructure, resigned on Thursday citing a lack of information provided by the company to prepare financial statements for the fiscal ending March this year.

In a communication to the audit committee of the company, PW auditor, NK Varadarajan said it was appointed as the of the company for five years starting September 2017. “You are aware of various communications with you with regard to the audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 2020 that is in progress and various matters in relation to which we are awaiting information and explanations (including reporting from component auditors) to be in a position to conclude our audit. Details of information and explanations sought and still not provided is reiterated in our letter dated August 12, 2020 to the management and copied to the audit committee, taken together with our letter to the audit committee and copied to the management also dated 12 August 2020,” the said. The communication was sent to the stock exchanges on Friday.

“In view of the various matters described in our communications, including the recent events in relation to company's subsidiary, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), we have assessed the appropriateness of our continuance as statutory auditors of the company and accordingly wish to communicate our intention to resign as statutory auditors,” the auditor said.

“We are conscious of our obligations under SEBI circular dated October 18, 2019, and would accordingly make best efforts subject to necessary co-operation from the company and your assistance and intervention so that necessary information and explanations as sought in our various communications are made available for us to be in a position to conclude and report on the financial statements/results, as soon as possible. The company is requested to take the necessary steps in order to comply with the applicable various SEBI circulars and other regulatory requirements in this regard,” the auditor said, adding that the resignation will be effective immediately on discharge of its obligations under the Act, 2013.

While the auditor did not make any reference to the information it had on MIAL, in July this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation booked promoter, Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati, the chairman of the group and G V Sanjay Reddy, managing director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd among others for allegedly siphoning off funds worth Rs 705 crore from the airport. The Enforcement Directorate is conducting a separate probe into MIAL’s finances.